Trump's False Claims About Company Use of 9/11 Funds

Yesterday's NY Daily News reported that Trump's repeated claims that he obtained 9/11 recovery program funds as reimbursement for charitable work are almost certainly false. The program's purpose was to help local businesses resume routine operations. The News reported:

Records from the Empire State Development Corp., which administered the recovery program, show that Trump’s company asked for those funds for "rent loss," "cleanup" and "repair" — not to recuperate money lost in helping people.

Trump has stated repeatedly that the funds were for charitable work, and that "I am still being thanked for the many people I helped. The value of what I did was far greater than the money talked about...."

Read the full article here.